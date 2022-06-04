The fate of Young Thug, Gunna, and other YSL members most likely won’t be known until January 2023. That’s because both Young Thug and Gunna had their bond denied in the RICO case against them that began last month when a 56-count case against 28 members was unveiled. Gunna’s bond was denied as he was accused of having a “command” role in YSL while Young Thug was labeled a possible danger to the community when his bond was denied. Since the case began, Georgia’s RICO case has been criticized for multiple reasons, including the fact that song lyrics are being used in court.

YFN Lucci’s lawyer Drew Findling, aka the “Billion Dollar Lawyer,” was the latest person to criticize the RICO law. He did so during a recent conversation with TMZ. “I think we’ve exaggerated what gangs are in Atlanta,” he said. “I think we’ve exaggerated what RICO is Atlanta. We need to take a look at just going ahead and charging people based on their lyrics and musical aspirations and their First Amendment right to express themselves. We’re not really indicting anybody from Quentin Tarantino films, are we?”

Findling continued, “We’re not indicting anybody for, ‘I shot the sheriff, but I didn’t shoot the deputy down,’ but all of a sudden we’ve handpicked this music, this music aspiration, and this music of people in the Black and brown community and it’s completely f*cking racist and that’s what it is.”

In addition to representing Lucci, who is currently behind bars on a RICO charge and has ties to the YSL RICO case, Findling has also represented Gucci Mane, Offset, and DaBaby in the past.

You can watch Findling share his thoughts with TMZ here.

