YG’s track “FDT,” featuring Nipsey Hussle, has had a long shelf life, and for good reason: It’s an anthem against the 45th president, released the year he was elected to office. After it was announced Joe Biden had won the 2020 election on Saturday, the song was frequently heard in videos posted the social media of people taking to the streets in celebration. Turns out it’s been popular all week.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data and Billboard, “FDT” saw its streams go up from 240,000 to 1,050,000 on Election Day, making for a 338% increase from the day before polls opened. The song also experienced a 221% jump in sales on Tuesday.

“FDT” has been the center of a few incidents in recent years. Last month a YG fan was sucker-punched for playing the track outside a Buc-ee’s in Denton, Texas. In the video, supplied by TMZ, the Trump fan, Jason Lata, is seen yelling at the individual playing the song and asking them to turn it off. Lata then took a swing at the fan, leading to his arrest a charge for assault causing bodily injury.

(via Billboard)

