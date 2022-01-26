Yo Gotti Announces The Release Date For His Upcoming Album, ‘CM10’

It’s been a couple of years since Yo Gotti released a solo album, namely 2020’s Untrapped. Not that the Memphis native has been unproductive. He’s been running one of today’s most successful hip-hop labels: Collective Music Group, home to popular hip-hop artists like Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, and more. Now in 2022, Gotti is ready to release some new music.

In a teaser shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Gotti revealed that his tenth album, CM10, will drop on February 4. “I’m gone Finish This SH!T just how I started!!!” Gotti wrote in the caption. “Wit No Regrets, Standing on Business & Principles. Motivating All Hustlers, knowing we took da Highest Risk for a Better Outcome. To the Streets, Plugs, Fans & Consumers. I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL.”

Gotti previously announced that CM10 would be released on November 26, but prior to that date, which was shortly after the death of Young Dolph, the rapper decided to push the album back. CM10 was originally billed as a double-disc and it remains to be seen if Gotti will still release it in that format.

You can view Yo Gotti’s post announcing CM10 above.

