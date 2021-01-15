This past December marked one year since Juice WRLD’s tragic death at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. The rapper’s passing rocked the music world and unfortunately left his fans and peers to imagine the heights he would have reached. Since his untimely death, his faithful listeners have been able to enjoy a new package of songs from him thanks to his Legends Never Die project. Now, they are able to hear him once again thanks to his new collaboration with Young Thug. The two join forces for their “Bad Boy” single which arrives with a video directed by Cole Bennett.

The visual begins with a comforting statement from Juice WRLD before he declares himself as a bad boy just like Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. He and Young Thug live up to the label as they both appear as sinister beings while riding around town to meet with a group of creepy-looking individuals. “Bad Boy” stands as the duo’s third official collaboration following 2019’s “On God” and “Mannequin Challenge,” which appeared on Juice WRLD’s Death Race For Love and Thug’s So Much Fun respectively. Back in May 2019, Juice revealed during a GQ interview that he and Thug had a joint album in the works. “It’s going to happen,” he said. “Just whenever we put it out, I don’t know.” He also confirmed ten songs were complete at the time of the interview. Hopefully, fans will be able to hear some of the songs, or even receive the joint project, at some point in the future.

You can watch the “Bad Boy” video above.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.