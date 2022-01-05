Young Thug has wasted no time doing good deeds in the new year. The Atlanta rapper was driving around when he noticed a man on a side street dealing with truck problems. Thug came to the rescue. “Just gave this man a jump-start,” Thug said in an Instagram video he posted afterward. “I don’t know why God made him pull me over, but he saw my truck and was like ‘yo, yo, yo’ flagged me down. I gave him a jump-start.”

It joins a string of kind acts that Thug has performed in recent months. Last year, he and fellow Atlanta rapper Gunna helped to pay bail for 30 inmates in their hometown’s Fulton County Jail. “We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and DA’s and the prosecutors, the bonding companies, and just got as many people as we can out,” Thug said at the time. Gunna added, “You never know what somebody been through. There was people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond.”

Thug is also working on constructing Slime City, a 100-acre area of land that he was gifted for his birthday last year, which he hopes to fill with high-quality homes, a waterpark, a camping site, a bike trail, and more.

