Young Thug is suing his apartment’s owners after losing a bag full of money and unreleased music, according to Digital Music News. According to documents viewed by DMN, Thugger had been leasing an apartment at a high-end Atlanta building called Trace, where he accidentally left a $2,500 Louis Vuitton bag next to his car after returning from Los Angeles late last year. Apparently, the bag was turned into the building’s 24-hour concierge by a helpful neighbor and Thugger was contacted about the bag, which contained around $94,000 worth of jewelry and $40,000 in cash, as well as a hard drive containing around 200 unreleased songs.

Despite the concierge employee on-duty at the time leaving a clear note to contact her before releasing the bag to anyone else, another employee gave the bag to an unidentified third party, who unsurprisingly has yet to return any of the missing items. Thug’s lawsuit accuses the building’s ownership group of being “unreasonable and stubbornly litigious” and blames the group for “negligent supervision and failure to train” its concierge team members.

Meanwhile, despite losing the hard drive and the expensive items — which he says amounts to around $1 million — Thug’s not having all that bad of a year. His newly released album Punk is trending toward a top-three Billboard debut, according to Hits Daily Double, and has received positive chatter on social media.