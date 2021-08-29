Earlier this month, Young Thug celebrated his 30th birthday with a star-studded party that featured appearances from 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin and Travis Scott. Most gave him an expensive piece of jewelry. However, the most interesting gift came from his manager, 300 Entertainment A&R Geoff Ogunlesi, and realtor Trey Williams, namely 100 acres of land in his hometown of Atlanta. Weeks after Thug showed off the land — which he’s dubbed “Slime City” — on social media, we’ve learned about the plans he has for it.

In an interview with TMZ, Williams revealed that Thug wants to build high-quality homes, a waterpark, a camping site, and much more in Slime City. He also wants to create a dirt bike trail for folks around the area to enjoy, on top of bringing his annual Slime Fest there as well. Williams said that he’s already spoken to architects and engineers, adding that things will get going as soon as they receive a few permits that they’re waiting on.

In the meantime, fans can keep an eye out for new information on Thug’s upcoming album, Punk. So far, he’s released its first single, “Tick Tock,” and teased October 15 as a release date for the project.

You can check out the full interview on TMZ here.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.