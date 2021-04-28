The rollout for Young Thug and YSL Records’ Slime Langauge 2 has been quite eventful. Thug and Gunna teamed up for a lavish pool party in their video for “Ski,” which also saw the emergence of the Ski Challenge. Thug later spotlighted his brother, Unfoonk, in a video for “Real.” Outside of music, Thug and Gunna also joined forces to bail 30 inmates out of Georgia’s Fulton County Jail, a good deed that was displayed in their latest video for “Paid The Fine.”

The new video captures the newly freed inmates as they walk out of the county jail and reconnect with family friends. Elsewhere, Thug, Gunna, Lil Baby, and YTB Trench sit around a large table, accompanied by fellow rapper Bankroll Freddie and more. There, they eat a big meal as they rap along to the Slime Langauge 2 track.

Prior to the new video, Thug and Gunna joined a list of celebrities that includes Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Mookie Betts, and more in the trailer for the third season of Call Of Duty: Warzone. Their appearance convinced J. Cole to play the video for the first time ever, which was shared by Cole’s manager, Ibrahaim “Ib” Hamad.

You can watch the “Paid The Fine” above.

Slime Language 2 is out now via 300 Entertainment/YSL Records. Get it here.

