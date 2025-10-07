Young Thug’s new album Uy Scuti is out now after being pushed back a week to not conflict with Cardi B’s Am I The Drama?, so what’s next for the Atlanta trap pillar’s comeback? Well, how about a benefit concert in his hometown to celebrate his Hometown Hero status?

That concert will take place on December 16 at the State Farm Arena, and will include, of course, a bill consisting of “Young Thug & Friends,” keeping the “Friends” part a surprise. Considering the guests who appear on Uy Scuti, fans can probably expect appearances from frequent collaborators like 21 Savage, Future, Lil Baby, Quavo, T.I., and Travis Scott, although some of the guests, like Mariah The Scientist, seem unlikely. Fingers crossed for an onstage reunion with Gunna, because neither artist has really been the same since their falling out.

This sort of show has become all the rage since Kendrick Lamar held his Pop Out: Kendrick & Friends show in Los Angeles last year; the guestlist then also consisted of surprise appearances including TDE compatriots Ab-Soul and Jay Rock, LA rap mainstays like Blxst, Dom Kennedy, and Tyler The Creator, and even NBA stars like DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook.

Tickets for Young Thug’s Hometown Hero concert go on sale Wednesday, October 8 at 10 AM EST on Ticketmaster’s website.