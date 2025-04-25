Young Thug And Future Have ‘Money On Money’ On Their New Joint Single

Slowly but surely, Young Thug is revving up his post-jail comeback. The rapper is set to make his return to the stage at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash festival in June. He has a new album, Uy Scuti, on the way, which he announced recently.

As Billboard notes, there’s speculation that the project could drop on May 9. Whether that happens or doesn’t, at least we have new music: Today (April 25), Thug has shared “Money On Money,” featuring Future.

Thug says on the chorus, “Money on money, these millions, you dig? I’m spendin’ this sh*t on my b*tch and my kids / I’m sittin’ in the Bent’, not the Benz, this motherf*cker pink slip, n****, no rent / I don’t want you goin’ to do nothin’ if I gotta be the one tell you to spin / These f*ck n****s tellin’ for nothin’, and I gotta be the one callin’ ’em friend.”

This isn’t the first new song Thug has appeared on this year, as back in January, he featured, also alongside Future, on Lil Baby’s “Dum, Dumb, And Dumber.” Meanwhile, there’s speculation that Thug and Future may be working on a sequel to their 2017 joint album Super Slimey.

Watch the “Money On Money” video above.