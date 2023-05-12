Prior to a court hearing that was scheduled to take place today (May 11), rapper Young Thug was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, per Atlanta news station 11 Alive. The rapper was said to have been experiencing chest pains, and was in treatment at Grady Hospital. According to the news station, Thug has since been released from the hospital after receiving an evaluation. He is reportedly set to appear in court tomorrow.

Keith Adams, An attorney for Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, told Judge Ural Glanville that he was unaware of Thug’s condition at the time, but was not expecting for him to appear in court today.

“I’ve asked the sheriff’s department if I’d be able to make contact with Mr. Williams — if I’d be able to see him at Grady,” said Adams. “The response is probably not. I do know that he’s had some difficulty of a similar sort at the Cobb County Jail a few months ago,” Adams continued, “so I’m obviously very concerned about his wellbeing.”

A year ago, Thug, along with rapper Gunna, and several members of Thug’s Younger Stoner Life imprint, were arrested on racketeering charges and have been held in custody since. Thug has attempted to get bail various times, however, has been denied.

