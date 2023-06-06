Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk has been sentenced to nine years in prison for violating the terms of his probation, according to Rolling Stone via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Unfoonk, whose real name is Quantavious Grier, pled guilty to violating Georgia’s RICO Act and theft by receiving stolen property in December and was granted release with time served. He was given 10 years probation in lieu of 12 years in prison.

However, on May 4, he was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violating his probation. Some of the other terms included not associating with any other suspected member of the alleged YSL gang/record label, 750 hours of community service, and a 10 am to 6 pm curfew. During the sentencing hearing on Monday (June 5), Judge Ural Glanville noted Unfoonk hadn’t begun his community service or paid his probation fees: $141.08. He’s quoted in Rolling Stone‘s report saying:

“The issues I find aggravating in this particular circumstance are several. You got arrested with a gun within six months of you being placed on probation. All you had to do was complete your probation and do what you were supposed to do. Instead, you were out riding around with a gun in your car.”

Unfoonk was among a dozen alleged YSL co-conspirators to accept a plea deal in exchange for his release, including Gunna. All of them maintain that their Alford pleas do not constitute “snitching” — although the hip-hop community at large appears to disagree.

