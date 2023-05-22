Gunna may be planning a triumphant comeback to the rap business, but he may find the environment much more hostile than when he was arrested for racketeering with several other members of Young Stoner Life back in 2022. There are plenty of fans who believe he violated a code of honor in accepting a plea deal in exchange for his freedom, and at least one of his peers feels that it went even further than that.

Lil Durk told gossip blogger DJ Akademiks he’s convinced that the Atlanta rapper cooperated with authorities’ investigation. “I don’t sit up here and play games,” he said. “That man told. You should have went in there and kept your mouth closed.”

Gunna has denied that he “snitched,” agreeing only to plead guilty to one count of racketeering — an acknowledgment to the government’s insistence that YSL is actually a street gang. Several members of the collective were also offered so-called “Alford pleas,” which are reportedly common in such cases, as they can help strengthen prosecutors’ cases against the primary targets of an indictment — in this case, Young Thug, the founder of YSL.

“If you rewind the clip a little bit, I looked into the camera and I told you, if you a rat, I f***ing hate you,” Durk said. “Because I love Thug.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.