A major part of YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s legal saga has nearly come to an end. Today (November 18), the “What You Say” rapper appeared before a judge in Logan District Court to answer to charges pending against him in Utah.

According to AllHipHop, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has formerly pled guilty to his outstanding fraud cases.

During the hearing, YoungBoy Never Broke Again reportedly plead guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery and six misdemeanor charges related to unlawful pharmacy conduct.

Initially, YoungBoy Never Broke Again faced 46 felony charges. Eventually they were pled down to multiple misdemeanors. After a result of his plea, YoungBoy Never Broke Again will serve a “substantial” 27-month sentence in federal prison in connected to the federal charges. That means YoungBoy will not serve any time in a Utah state prison.

Once YoungBoy completes his sentence, he is expected to complete five years (or 60 months) of federal probation. The conditions of his probation has not yet been publicly disclosed.

Outside of his forthcoming prison sentence and federal probation, YoungBoy will be required to pay a monetary fine. According to AllHipHop, the fine was imposed at $25,000.

YoungBoy has not released a statement regarding the hearing or alleged plea.