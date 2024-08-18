Fans of YoungBoy Never Broke Again (known colloquially as NBA YoungBoy) are growing nervous for the “What You Say” rapper’s future. According to WAFB, YoungBoy Never Broke Again (real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) is ready to make progress in his his 2020 federal weapons case. But not in the way supporters may think.

The outlet reports, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is set to enter a plea of guilty in the matter. Paperwork obtained by the local news organization, supposedly filed by YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s attorney Drew Findling has changed his plea to guilty.

This legal mess dates back to September 2020, when YoungBoy Never Broke Again was arrested in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana alongside 15 other supposedly affiliates. It was then that YoungBoy Never Broke Again was charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

That isn’t the only update found in the documents. Findling has reportedly also requested to have the case moved to Utah, instead of Louisiana’s Middle District, as the mountainous state currently serves as YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s home (and where he faces other similar charges).

As of today (August 18), a formal decision has not been made regarding YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s requests submitted by his attorney. However, one could be made fairly soon, as WAFB claims his next court dates are scheduled for August 29 in Weber County and September 23 in Cache County, both seemingly in Utah.

With a guilty plea, YoungBoy Never Broke Again could be sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison, in addition to monetary fines as well as a lengthy period of supervised release.