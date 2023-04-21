YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been making the most of his house arrest in Utah (as documented by Billboard in February). He dropped I Rest My Case in January, and it’s followed by Don’t Try This At Home today, April 21. We already knew the newer album housed “WTF” featuring Nicki Minaj, as the single was released earlier this month, but the roster of featured artists doesn’t end there.

The video for “What You Say” featuring Post Malone and The Kid Laroi also dropped today.

The Isaac Garcia-directed video begins with a comic-book-like animation before we find YoungBoy Never Broke Again cooling by the fire at night in the snowy Utah mountains. (Posty also resides in Utah.) YoungBoy boasts in the chorus, “F*ck what they say / I done made it out the storm / Check my bank, I made new commas / I can’t take no break, I’m way too young.”

About 90 seconds in, The Kid Laroi emerges from the woods and joins in on the hard-earned bragging, “All this drama, baby, I’m too rich for that / All these commas like I’m an aristocrat.” Post Malone brings it home, sitting on a snow mobile and singing about giving people “somethin’ they can copy off” and refusing to “have my baby rockin’ knockoffs.” (Post became a first-time father last year.)

On the same day, The Kid Laroi is showing his softer side with the solo single “Where Does Your Spirit Go?” Post Malone is also fresh off the release of the similarly introspective track “Chemical.”

Watch the “What You Say” video above.