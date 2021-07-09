After years of mixtapes and EPs, Yung Bleu earned his breakout moment at the end of last year when Drake dropped a remix of his 2020 track, “You’re Mines Still.” Within weeks, Yung Bleu became a more recognizable name and the “You’re Mines Still” remix would continue to grow in popularity, as it later reached double-Platinum status. Months later, the Alabama native is still on his grind as he gears up to release a brand new project, but before he does so, Yung Bleu called on Big Sean for his latest single, “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box).”

The track finds both acts detailing the struggles in their respective relationships. While things may be hard, neither desire to call it quits, rather, they hope to break out of the bad cycle and do what needs to be done in order to strengthen and boost their relationships.

“Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)” arrives with news that Yung Bleu’s next album, titled Moon Boy, will arrive on July 23. The effort comes equipped with 15 songs and Yung Bleu’s previously released single “The Baddest” with Chris Brown and 2 Chainz.

You can press play on “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)” in the video above.

Moon Boy is out 7/23 via Vandross Music Group/Empire. Pre-order it here.