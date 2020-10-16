The rollout for Drake’s upcoming sixth album, which he revealed is titled Certified Lover Boy, began with the release of his “Laugh Now Cry Later” single with Lil Durk. Since the song’s release, Drake has left fans to chase rumors and guess when his highly-anticipated project will arrive. In all honesty, the wait for Certified Lover Boy hasn’t been as grueling as fans may have expected thanks to Drake and his will to work with a wide range of different artists including 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, and DJ Khaled. Adding another name to the guest feature list, Drake joins Yung Bleu for a remix of his “You’re Still Mine” track.

The remix touches down just days after Yung Bleu posted an Instagram DM conversation between him and Drake that shows the Toronto rap star expressing interest in remixing one of his tracks. “Let’s do that remix,” Drake says in one message. “I just need a version of that song with a open verse.” Until just before the track’s release, the song Drake referred to was unknown but we know now he chose “You’re Still Mine” from Yung Bleu’s newly-released Love Scars EP: The 5 Stages Of Emotions. On the remix, Drake and Yung Bleu step forth as toxic exes who refuse to let their past lovers move on and build a life without them. Begging for their return, the two artists lay off lines like “She don’t wanna go to sleep, she angry / Lately she been noticin’ he ain’t me,” while reminiscing on the past relationship and ways it could be better.

Listen to the “You’re Still Mine” remix above.