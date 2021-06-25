Just last week, XXL returned with their annual Freshman Class list which spotlights some of the best new talents in the hip-hop world. This is more times than not a celebratory moment, but it’s also one that reminds us of the past classes. With every new cast of acts, hip-hop fans wonder if the new kids will ever reach the heights that past Freshman class members did years after their inclusion. One example is the 2010 edition which featured J. Cole, Nipsey Hussle, Big Sean, Freddie Gibbs, Wiz Khalifa, and more, a group that often gets labeled as the best XXL class ever and if you ask Big Sean, he’ll tell you the same.

The Detroit rapper just released and 10th-anniversary edition of his debut album, Finally Famous, that featured remixed and remastered versions of the project’s original tracks as well as a new one titled, “Freshman 10 (Freestyle).” On the track, Sean reflects on his inclusion in the 2010 XXL Freshman class as well as meeting the artists that would stand beside him on the cover. More than a decade later, Sean acknowledges the greatness behind that class and how many of the acts are still thriving today. “But love to the whole clique / ‘Cause we got a platform that most don’t get,” he raps. “So shoutout Nip’, Wiz and Cole / Shoutout Pill and OJ too / Gangsta Gibbs for Sean Don and Jay Rock, too.”

He also concludes the statement with a bold, yet valid statement: “Real sh*t, I think we was the best class that ever came through.”

Listen to “Freshman 10 (Freestyle)” in the video above.

Finally Famous (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Remixed And Remastered) is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.