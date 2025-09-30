Yung Lean Adds A Quartet Of Openers To His ‘Forever Yung’ Tour

With his Forever Yung Tour kicking off this week, Swedish rapper Yung Lean has revealed his tour openers. According to a press release, he’s bringing a quartet of artists along with him that includes Niontay, Xaviersobased, Taxidermists, and ear.

ear is an elusive duo of electronic producers who will play dates in Canada. Meanwhile, rappers Niontay and Xaviersobased, both from the US, will trade off dates on the first half of the tour. Meanwhile, the final three US dates will feature Massachusetts-based rock duo Taxidermists. You’ll be able to see details below.

After completing the tour, Yung Lean is set to perform alongside Psykos collaborator Bladee to start 2026, and it looks like they could be positioning themselves for a follow-up, as well.