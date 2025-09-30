Yung Lean Adds A Quartet Of Openers To His ‘Forever Yung’ Tour

With his Forever Yung Tour kicking off this week, Swedish rapper Yung Lean has revealed his tour openers. According to a press release, he’s bringing a quartet of artists along with him that includes Niontay, Xaviersobased, Taxidermists, and ear.
ear is an elusive duo of electronic producers who will play dates in Canada. Meanwhile, rappers Niontay and Xaviersobased, both from the US, will trade off dates on the first half of the tour. Meanwhile, the final three US dates will feature Massachusetts-based rock duo Taxidermists. You’ll be able to see details below.
After completing the tour, Yung Lean is set to perform alongside Psykos collaborator Bladee to start 2026, and it looks like they could be positioning themselves for a follow-up, as well.
Yung Lean Forever Yung Tour Dates
10/4 – Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center*
10/7 – Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at Salt Shed*
10/9 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium^
10/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater^
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium^
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage^
10/16 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston+
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia+
10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem+
10/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY~
10/21 – Montreal, QB @ MTELUS~
11/09 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
11/10 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
11/13 – Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar Hall
11/15 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano
11/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Hivernacle
11/19 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
11/20 – Offenbach am Main, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach
11/22 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
11/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris – La Villette
11/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
* support from Niontay
^ support from Xaviersobased
+ support from Taxidermists
~ support from ear