Taylor Swift, Beyonce, And Elton John Have Earned 2020 Golden Globes Nominations

The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced this morning, and since the worlds of music and movies have some overlap, music stars earned themselves nominations this year.

The Elton John biopic Rocketman racked up a few nominations: It’s up for Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy, while star Taron Egerton is nominated for Best Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy, and the John and Egerton duet “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” is up for Best Original Song – Motion Picture. In that same category, the song is up against Taylor Swift’s “Beautiful Ghosts” (from Cats) and Beyonce’s “Spirit” (from The Lion King).

Elsewhere, The Lion King, which stars Beyonce and Donald Glover, is up for Best Motion Picture – Animated, Jennifer Lopez is up for Best Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture for Hustlers, and Randy Newman’s score for Marriage Story is nominated for Best Original Score – Motion Picture. Newman, by the way, is actually nominated against his cousin Thomas Newman’s score for 1917.

Swift shared a reaction to her nomination, writing, “I woke up today to the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe – it’s so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA.”

Find a list of music-related 2020 Golden Globes nominations below, and find the full list of 2020 Golden Globes nominees here.

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Sony)

Rocketman (Paramount)

Best Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo Dicaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)