How does one make sense of every single pop music hit from 2022 in less than 4 minutes? Mash-ups baby! California’s DJ Earworm has been presenting his “United State of Pop” mash-ups every year for quite some time, and now the 2022 “United State Of Pop (I Want Music)” has arrived.

Pretty much guaranteed that you won’t hear Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” woven in and out of Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” quite like this. The mix feels like one big walk of shame…err..triumph, through the year in pop and you can hear it above. Meanwhile, checkout the listing of the 25 tracks that appear on DJ Earworm’s “United State Of Pop (I Want Music)” in alphabetical order below.

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Cast of Encanto – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”

Future – “Wait for U (feat. Drake & Tems)”

Gayle – “Abcdefu”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Imagine Dragons – “Enemy (feat. JID & League of Legends)”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Justin Bieber -” Ghost”

Kate Bush – “Running Up That Hill”

Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X – “Thats What I Want”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Nicky Youre and Dazy – “Sunroof”

OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried”

Post Malone and Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”