Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Trent Reznor, And More Music Stars Pick Up 2025 Golden Globe Nominations

The nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes were announced today (check out the list here), and as is often the case, music stars are well-represented.

Unsurprisingly, Ariana Grande and Wicked are among the headliners. Grande is up for Best Supporting Actress, Any Motion Picture; while the movie itself is up for Best Picture, Musical Or Comedy and Best Cinematic And Box Office Achievement; while Cynthia Erivo is nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy.

Selena Gomez also finds herself nominated thanks to her work in both Emilia Pérez and Only Murders In The Building: She’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Any Motion Picture for the former and Best Actress In A TV Series, Musical Or Comedy for the latter.

Meanwhile, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Drama and Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Dylan earned him a nomination for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama.

Elsewhere, Donald Glover is up for Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Drama for Mr. And Mrs. Smith, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross picked up a couple nominations for their work on the music of Challengers.

