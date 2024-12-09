The nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes were announced today (check out the list here), and as is often the case, music stars are well-represented.

Unsurprisingly, Ariana Grande and Wicked are among the headliners. Grande is up for Best Supporting Actress, Any Motion Picture; while the movie itself is up for Best Picture, Musical Or Comedy and Best Cinematic And Box Office Achievement; while Cynthia Erivo is nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy.

Selena Gomez also finds herself nominated thanks to her work in both Emilia Pérez and Only Murders In The Building: She’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Any Motion Picture for the former and Best Actress In A TV Series, Musical Or Comedy for the latter.

Meanwhile, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Drama and Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Dylan earned him a nomination for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama.

Elsewhere, Donald Glover is up for Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Drama for Mr. And Mrs. Smith, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross picked up a couple nominations for their work on the music of Challengers.