In recent months, Selena Gomez has made some comments that have perhaps left fans of her music discouraged. In September, she described music as “just a hobby that went out of control,” and a few days ago, when asked about making a new album, she said, “We’ll see, you never know.”

Now, Gomez has eased some concerns about the future of her music career, while also explaining what she prefers about the acting ecosystem.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez said, “I think I’ve done just as much as I wanted to do in music, but it’s exciting because I feel like I haven’t even started in film and TV, even though I know I’ve been a part of some great projects and I’m really proud of them. I like that I have to earn my position, and I love storytelling. So, I’m excited to do more of that.”

The interview then prompted, “When you say you’ve done what you wanted to do with music…,” and Gomez clarified, “Almost done. Music isn’t going away. I just set it down for a second.”

She was then asked, “What do you get from acting that you don’t from music,” and Gomez’s answer was “sanity.” She explained:

“You go into a room [to do junket press], and it’s really scary to talk about music that maybe has been a part of your story and isn’t anymore. And it’s really hard to sit there and talk about myself. It’s draining. But every interview I’ve done for this movie, there’s not been one personal question asked, and I’ve wanted to kiss every single reporter in the mouth and just say “thank you,” because it’s been so refreshing, and I think that that’s a space that is safer for me.”

Find the full interview here.