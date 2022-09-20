Yesterday (September 19), Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine faced accusations from model Sumner Stroh that he cheated on his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, with her over the course of a year. Furthermore, Stroh said Levine wanted to name his baby after her. Now, Levine has offered a response.

Levine told TMZ in a statement:

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. […] In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. […] My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

In her video, Stroh explained, “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model. […] Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point, so I’m sure you know who Adam Levine is. But Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year.”

Levine and Prinsloo have two children together, 5-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace, as well as the aforementioned third child on the way.