TikTok Star Addison Rae Is ‘Obsessed’ In Her Fluttering Debut Single

Addison Rae first rose to fame when the dancing videos she posted on TikTok in 2019 began to take off. Now, the 20-year-old boasts 78 million followers on the platform and was named the highest-earning TikTok star of 2020 by Forbes. While she continues to post TikToks and tend to her new makeup brand, Rae is now pivoting to focus on her music career with her debut single, “Obsessed.”

Rae’s buoyant track “Obsessed” arrived alongside a heavily choreographed video Friday. The song itself is a fluttering affirmation of self worth, with Rae singing about how she’s as obsessed with herself as her crush. “You say you’re obsessed with me / So I took a second / And I said, ‘Me too,'” she sings.

Speaking about her pivot from dancing to singing in an interview with Rolling Stone, Addison Rae said:

“I was always just overly interested in it, and I didn’t know why. I knew I was a dancer, I knew I loved to dance to music, but I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with music. Going through high school and college, I always wanted to branch out and start singing and expressing that whole love for music in a different way. […] I think now it’s about exploring that and fully submerging myself in that art. I fully want to give myself every chance to be a part of it, understand it, and really appreciate the art of it. It’s been what I’ve eaten, slept, and breathed for the last year.”

Watch Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” video above.