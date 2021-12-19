Adele’s ’30’ Extends Its Reign At No. 1 To Four Consecutive Weeks

With just a couple of weeks left in 2021, Adele is solidifying her position as one of this year’s best-selling artists. Her fourth album, 30 — which fans waited six long years to hear — debuted at No. 1 with a whopping 839,000 sales in its first week. 30. It remained at No. 1 in the following weeks.

Now 30 has scored its fourth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated December 25. It achieved this thanks to 183,000 album units in its fourth week on the chart. This number is comprised of 146,500 pure album sales and 35,000 streaming equivalent album units supplied by 47.3 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs.

30 becomes the first album to spend four straight weeks at No. 1 since Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album tallied ten straight weeks at the top of the charts between January 23 and March 27, garnering huge sales despite controversy that mushroomed over a racist remark he made. The last album by a woman that did this was Taylor Swift’s Folklore, which spent its first six weeks at No. 1 starting in August 2020. Adele’s 30 also tallied the biggest fourth week for any album released within the last three years.

Elsewhere on the chart, Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album Fighting Demons checks in at No. 2 thanks to 119,000 equivalent album units sold.