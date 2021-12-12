Adele has another hit with 30. The album had a huge first week, scoring the biggest debut on the Billboard 200 in more than four years. 30 entered the charts with a first-week figure of 839,000 album sales, the most since Taylor Swift’s Reputation sold more than a million in its first week back in 2017. The album also earned the title of 2021’s best-selling album with its debut and it extended its lead with a strong second week. She sold more than 200,000 units that week, making it the largest second week for an album in three years.

Now, for the third consecutive week, Adele finds herself at No. 1. 30 maintains its crown on the Billboard 200 chart dated December 18 with 193,000 album units sold in the last week. That number is comprised of 149,000 pure album sales and 43,000 streaming equivalent album units, which comes from 57.87 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. Adele’s third week total makes for the largest third week on the album charts since Drake’s Scorpion sold 260,000 units in its third week back in the summer of 2018.

Elsewhere on the charts, Polo G’s Hall Of Fame jumps from No. 69 to No. 3 thanks to a 14-track deluxe reissue that featured Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, NLE Choppa, and more. The project posted 78,000 units this week, a figure that mainly consists of streams thanks to 76,000 streaming equivalent album units.