A few weeks ago, Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” knocked Adele’s “Easy On Me” off the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Last week, though, the Adele hit reclaimed the throne. Now, on the new chart dated December 11, “Easy On Me” is No. 1 for the sixth total week, but it has some rising tracks right in its tail.

The new Hot 100 chart shows that the annual rise of holiday music is in full swing now, as Mariah Carey’s immortal holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is up to No. 3, up from No. 12 last week. Meanwhile, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” currently sits at No. 4, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” is at No. 5, and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” is at No. 7.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Dec. 11, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 6, 2021

Famously, Carey’s holiday hit finally reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 for the first time in 2019, 25 years after its initial release. Last year, on the chart dated December 19, the song once again went No. 1. So, given the track’s recent ascent and how it has performed in recent years, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it ascent to No. 1 yet again on the next Hot 100 chart. Since the song was No. 1 on the first Hot 100 chart of the year, if it goes No. 1 this year, it would be the first song ever to top the charts in four separate years.

Meanwhile, last year’s charts from around this time may offer a preview of what the Hot 100 will be looking like around Christmas: On the Hot 100 chart dated December 26, 2020, a whopping eight of the top ten songs were Christmas songs, which is an all-time record for most holiday songs in the top ten at once.