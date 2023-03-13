Shakira recently told Univision that her son, Milan, encouraged her to work with Bizarrap. And so, Shakira collaborated with Bizarrap on “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” a top-10 Billboard Hot 100 hit. Everybody won, right?

Nope!

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” takes aim at retired Barcelona and Spain soccer great Gerard Piqué, who dated Shakira for the better part of 11 years and shares two sons with her (Milan and Sasha). Bizarrap and Shakira performed the world’s most popular diss track on Friday’s (March 10) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Adele was watching.

During Adele’s ongoing Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency, she asked an audience member to name their “favorite band or artist.” The fan initially said Adele, which was not an acceptable answer, and eventually said, “I also like Shakira.”

Animated as ever, Adele responded, “Oh! I saw her performance last night on Jimmy Fallon! Her ex-husband’s in trouble!” (Piqué and Shakira were never married, but the point still stands.)

Adele at her Vegas residency: “I saw [Shakira’s] performance last night on Jimmy Fallon… Oh, her ex-husband’s in trouble!” pic.twitter.com/L5VTBDHazg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 12, 2023

Piqué spoke for himself during a Twitch livestream in January. “Casio sent us wrist watches,” he said (as translated from Spanish to English by Marca). “We reached a sponsorship agreement with Casio.” In the song, Shakira says, “I’m worth two 22-year-olds / You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded in a Rolex for a Casio.”

"Casio":

Por el anuncio de Gerard Piqué en la #KingsLeague pic.twitter.com/MIIQpR5BPB — ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@porquetendencia) January 13, 2023

And then Casio handed Piqué another L by publicly denying any such deal.

Watch Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” performance on Fallon above, or watch their sit-down interview with Fallon below.