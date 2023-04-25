Adele and James Corden’s friendship has been a joy to watch. The pair have several things in common: They both hail from the United Kingdom and then moved to Los Angeles because of their thriving careers. During their final “Carpool Karaoke” segment together, the friends were filled with emotion as they recounted their platonic history.

The Grammy Award winner was moved to tears as she chronicled how Corden inspired her song “I Drink Wine” from her 2021 album 30. As the duo listened to the track during their drive together, Adele shared that the track came into being following a conversation they had after she officially split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“It was the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for just being an adult, whereas the year before that, I left Simon and stuff like that,” said Adele. “But you and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me.”

She continued: It got me thinking; I felt so unsafe with you feeling unsafe because you’ve always been, since I was 21, you’ve always been like that. And then I went to the studio a couple of weeks later, and I wrote this. I remember I sang it into my phone and I sent it to you. And I do remember you saying, ‘That’s exactly how I was feeling.’”

Corden commended Adele for her vulnerability, saying, “It was everything that I was feeling that day. I was floored by how you’d managed to take everything that I was feeling about myself and life and just put it in a verse, and it’s the greatest privilege that something from a conversation so honest between two friends that you created such a thing.”

