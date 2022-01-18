Adele’s “Easy On Me” has made staying at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart look easy, as the tune has done it for a while now. The song’s successful run continues this week, too: On the new Hot 100 dated January 22, “Easy On Me” is No. 1 for the ninth total week. “Easy On Me” is nearly Adele’s longest-running No. 1 song ever in the US, as it’s just a hair behind “Hello,” which topped the chart for ten weeks in 2015 and 2016.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Jan. 22, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 18, 2022

Gunna had the highest-charting debut of the week with “Pushin P,” as the Future and Young Thug collaboration places at No. 7. The track is now Gunna’s third top-10 hit, Future’s fifth, and Thug’s sixth. Meanwhile, Gayle’s TikTok-boosted hit “ABCDEFU” enters the top 10 for the first time at No. 9.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s Encanto, also achieves a new peak at No. 4, which ties it for the second-highest Hot 100 placement ever for a song from a Disney animated film. It’s tied with Elton John’s Lion King classic “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” and Vanessa Williams’ “Colors Of The Wind” from Pocahontas. The only song ahead of it is Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s Aladdin staple “A Whole New World,” which topped the chart for a week in March 1993.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.