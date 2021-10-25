Adele’s comeback has so far been a resounding success. Her new single, “Easy On Me,” recently destroyed Spotify’s single-day streaming record, for example. Now, the track is coming for the Billboard charts: On the Hot 100 dated October 30, “Easy On Me” is No. 1.

“Easy On Me” is Adele’s fifth No. 1 on the Hot 100, following “Rolling In The Deep,” “Someone Like You,” “Set Fire To The Rain,” and “Hello.” As for “Easy On Me,” the song didn’t face any significant hurdles towards its race to No. 1. In fact, it has more than double the chart points of the No. 2 song this week (The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay”). It’s just the 25th song to do that since 1991 and the first since Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.”

This actually isn’t the debut week on the chart for “Easy On Me.” The song was released five hours before midnight ET last Friday, so those five hours of tracking activity counted towards the previous week. Even in that short time, “Easy On Me” still managed to debut at No. 68 on the chart dated October 23.

Aside from 30 itself, Adele fans have plenty more to look forward to, perhaps most notably her upcoming two-hour primetime TV special.

30 is out 11/19 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.