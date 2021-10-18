Adele’s return has been long awaited, and so far, it’s been a massive success. It’s too early to know how her comeback single “Easy On Me” will fare on the charts, there are other less quantitative measures we can look at to see how well Adele is doing, like the fact she’s getting her own two-hour primetime TV special. There were false reports that the song broke a major iTunes record, but now we have some confirmed data: “Easy On Me” officially had the biggest streaming day in Spotify history.

Spotify themselves reported that the song set the record on its release day, October 15. The Spotify Charts website shows that on the 15th, the song was streamed over 19.7 million times worldwide. For reference, the second-biggest song of the day, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” racked up 7.2 million plays. However, Rolling Stone reports that Spotify confirmed with them that the song had 24 million streams in its first 24 hours. That breaks the record that BTS set earlier this year on May 23, when “Butter” was streamed nearly 21 million times.

And just like that, @Adele set a new record 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WIz55hQmln — Spotify (@Spotify) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Adele found herself involved in a spat with Peppa Pig recently, but thankfully, that situation has come to a positive resolution.