For months now, it has been rumored that Adele was planning a Las Vegas residency. Rumors first surfaced this summer, and in October, it was reported that she was deciding between two locations for the run of shows. Now, we’re done with rumors and moving into confirmed news: Today, Adele officially announced that she is fact doing a Vegas residency, dubbed “Weekends With Adele.”

Starting on January 21, Adele will take the stage at Caesers Palace’s Colosseum every Friday and Saturday through to April 16, save for a weekend off on February 18 and 19, which seems to be due to the run of shows Van Morrison is set to perform at the venue that weekend.

Check out the full list of Weekends With Adele dates below.

01/21/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

01/22/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

01/28/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

01/29/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

02/04/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

02/05/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

02/11/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

02/12/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

02/25/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

02/26/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

03/04/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

03/05/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

03/11/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

03/12/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

03/18/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

03/19/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

03/25/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

03/26/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

04/01/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

04/02/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

04/08/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

04/09/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

04/15/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum

04/16/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Caesers Palace Colosseum