Adele Brings A Fan’s Megan Thee Stallion Mashup To Life During Her Show In London

Azealia Banks may not enjoy fans mashing up her music with Beyonce’s new single “Break My Soul,” but it looks like some stars really do appreciate it when fans reinterpret their songs in cheeky ways. One such artist is Adele, who acknowledged a viral fan-made video mashing up her song “Under The Bridge” with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” during a recent show in London.

The mashup was inspired by a trend on TikTok of fans performing Megan’s “Body” choreography to the seemingly incongruous “Under The Bridge.” Its creator, who goes by Ben Vertz, crafted the video to edit one of Megan’s “Body” verses into the instrumental for “Under The Bridge” and became kind of a hit on the platform in its own right, even becoming the subject of several viral tweets like the ones below.

It seems that Adele loved the mashup so much that she decided to incorporate the choreo into her own live show, as seen in a few more tweets Ben Vertz posted himself after being sent a few angles by fans on social media.

Megan herself caught wind and shared a clip to her Instagram Story, shouting out “Hot Girl Adele.”

And thus, we are one step closer to a legit Megan Thee Stallion/Adele collaboration, which is a win for everybody — one made possible, once again, by those oddball geniuses on TikTok.

