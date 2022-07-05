Azealia Banks may not enjoy fans mashing up her music with Beyonce’s new single “Break My Soul,” but it looks like some stars really do appreciate it when fans reinterpret their songs in cheeky ways. One such artist is Adele, who acknowledged a viral fan-made video mashing up her song “Under The Bridge” with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” during a recent show in London.

The mashup was inspired by a trend on TikTok of fans performing Megan’s “Body” choreography to the seemingly incongruous “Under The Bridge.” Its creator, who goes by Ben Vertz, crafted the video to edit one of Megan’s “Body” verses into the instrumental for “Under The Bridge” and became kind of a hit on the platform in its own right, even becoming the subject of several viral tweets like the ones below.

The Adele x Megan Thee Stallion trend on Tiktok is one of the best things I’ve seen and heard in ages. The TALENT on that platform 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tXjTJuvvMY — Amy Charlotte Kean (@keano81) November 29, 2021

i was mulling over a take about tiktok dances falling out of vogue this year but then this adele x megan thee stallion mix went viral pic.twitter.com/njFOXDquTE — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) December 9, 2021

It seems that Adele loved the mashup so much that she decided to incorporate the choreo into her own live show, as seen in a few more tweets Ben Vertz posted himself after being sent a few angles by fans on social media.

Adele doing a little bit of my Body Under The Bridge mashup choreography yesterday's night!!@Adele @theestallion pic.twitter.com/FrWlbvy3sv — Ben Vertz (Mash Art) (@BenVertz) July 3, 2022

Megan herself caught wind and shared a clip to her Instagram Story, shouting out “Hot Girl Adele.”

And thus, we are one step closer to a legit Megan Thee Stallion/Adele collaboration, which is a win for everybody — one made possible, once again, by those oddball geniuses on TikTok.

