Adele Has Finally Shared Details About When Her Next Album Is Coming

Adele is one of the biggest stars in the world, but she hasn’t really been heard from much over the past five years. In 2015, she released 25, her latest album, and has not shared new music since then. Every now and again, there have been murmurs about when Adele’s next album might be coming. Now, Adele has offered the closest thing we’ve seen to a confirmed release date: The singer has suggested her upcoming fourth album may be released towards the end of this year.

This past weekend, Adele officiated a wedding between friend Laura Dockrill and former Maccabees member Hugo White. At one point during the evening, she was recorded saying, “Expect my album in September.” Even if the album ends up not seeing a September release, Adele giving that approximate date could at least been seen as a sign that she has new music ready or almost ready to be released.

Adele also performed following the ceremony, and she sang “Rolling In The Deep,” along with a handful of covers, including Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life,” Candi Staton’s “Young Hearts Run Free,” and Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love.”

🚨 @Adele is coming! The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/Zj0Ir76W2z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2020

Adele singing “Rolling in the Deep” at Laura Dockrill’s wedding party today. pic.twitter.com/CHEGqIs22i — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 15, 2020

ADELE NOT ONLY SERVING LOOKS BUT ALSO VOCALS IN 2020 pic.twitter.com/YzwAaBw3am — chesca (@hypnoticpaulson) February 16, 2020

This very welcomed news about Adele’s next album isn’t necessarily a huge surprise, as her managers suggested in January that a new Adele record would be arriving this year. This all follows a misunderstood joke from Ryan Tedder, when he said OneRepublic was working on a song featuring Adele, Beyonce, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

