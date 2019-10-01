Getty Image

Pop

Ryan Tedder Was Just Joking About A Collaboration Between Beyonce And Adele

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Ryan Tedder broke what some folks thought was pretty big news yesterday, that Beyonce, Adele, and Chris Martin would all feature on an upcoming song from his band OneRepublic. It turns out that Tedder pulled a fast one, though, as he has since clarified that he was just kidding about the whole thing.

He started a series of Instagram stories by writing, “3 of my favorite things:,” followed by dictionary definitions for “absurdity,” “kidding,” and “joke.” Then he wrote, “Journalist: any cool collaborations on the next @onerepublic album?” That was followed by, “me, utilizing ‘sarcasm’, ‘kidding’ and a ‘joke’ simultaneously: ‘Ya, we have one song featuring Beyonce, Adele, and Chris Martin, but I don’t wanna talk about it or give too much away.'”

Tedder then wrote, “48 hours later:,” and shared screenshots of media coverage of his comments, and added, “Come onnnnnnnnn people!!” He ended his clarification by writing, “All that said- wouldn’t that be a [fire] collab? I’d stream it.”

This means the world will have to continue its wait for new music from Adele: The last time she shared fresh material was with her classic 2015 album 25.

Find Tedder’s posts below.

@ryantedder/Instagram
@ryantedder/Instagram
@ryantedder/Instagram
@ryantedder/Instagram

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Topics: #Adele, #Beyonce

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: EVA, Stillhungry, And More Bandcamp Albums From September

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

by: Twitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter
×