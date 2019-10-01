Ryan Tedder Was Just Joking About A Collaboration Between Beyonce And Adele

Ryan Tedder broke what some folks thought was pretty big news yesterday, that Beyonce, Adele, and Chris Martin would all feature on an upcoming song from his band OneRepublic. It turns out that Tedder pulled a fast one, though, as he has since clarified that he was just kidding about the whole thing.

He started a series of Instagram stories by writing, “3 of my favorite things:,” followed by dictionary definitions for “absurdity,” “kidding,” and “joke.” Then he wrote, “Journalist: any cool collaborations on the next @onerepublic album?” That was followed by, “me, utilizing ‘sarcasm’, ‘kidding’ and a ‘joke’ simultaneously: ‘Ya, we have one song featuring Beyonce, Adele, and Chris Martin, but I don’t wanna talk about it or give too much away.'”

Tedder then wrote, “48 hours later:,” and shared screenshots of media coverage of his comments, and added, “Come onnnnnnnnn people!!” He ended his clarification by writing, “All that said- wouldn’t that be a [fire] collab? I’d stream it.”

This means the world will have to continue its wait for new music from Adele: The last time she shared fresh material was with her classic 2015 album 25.

Find Tedder’s posts below.

