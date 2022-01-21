The day before her “Weekends With Adele” Residency in Las Vegas was set to begin, Adele delivered an emotional announcement in an Instagram video. Fighting back tears, the “Easy On Me” singer told her fans that half her crew is currently dealing with COVID and that “it’s been impossible.” Here’s what she said in the video:

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are down with COVID…they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And…I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted, I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry. “We’re on it. We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now,” she concluded, “and I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry it’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry. I’m sorry.”

She really did appear to be genuinely gutted and it’s a shame that this residency won’t go on as planned. The plan was for a show every sand Saturday night at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace from January 21 until April 16 (except for one weekend in February.) Earlier today, Rage Against The Machine also announced that they’d be postponing the first half of their “Public Service Announcement Tour” with Run The Jewels due to safety concerns. You can watch Adele’s emotional video on her Instagram page below.