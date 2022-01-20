Well this is getting tiresome. Last April, Rage Against The Machine announced that they were finally feeling like it was safe enough to re-set tour dates for their “Public Service Announcement” Tour with Run The Jewels that they had already postponed from 2020 to 2021. They set the tour to begin in May of 2022 thinking that surely the worst days of the pandemic would be behind us, right? Wrong.

The band announced today that they have postponed the first part of the 2022 Public Service Announcement tour dates, which include the entire West Coast swing. The band tweeted out a statement that read:

“The Rage Against The Machine “Public Service Announcement” North American Tour with Run The Jewels will now start on July 9, 2022 in East Troy, Wisconsin. Headline shows scheduled for March 31, 2022 through May 23, 2022 will be postponed and rescheduled. All tickets for the moved dates will be honored. For fans wishing to obtain a refund for the postponed dates, refunds are available for a 30-fay window from the point of purchase only, starting today. We will be back to you soon with the rerouted dates. Brad, Tim, Tom & Zack”

Tough, but fair. Regardless, the tour, which now begins on July 9th in East Troy, Wisconsin, is still one of our most anticipated tours of 2022. Stay tuned for the rescheduled dates and check out Rage Against The Machine’s remaining tour dates with Run The Jewels below.

07/09/2022 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/11/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/12/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/15/2022 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16/2022 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete de Quebec *

07/19/2022 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

07/21/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/23/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/25/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/27/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/29/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/02/2022 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/03/2022 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/08/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/09/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/12/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/14/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden