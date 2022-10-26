In between rehearsals for her upcoming Vegas residency, “Weekends With Adele,” Adele held a special fan event for the premiere of her “I Drink Wine” video.

During the event, she held a Q&A portion for fans. A fan asked if Adele had listened to Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, which she released last Friday (October 21)

“I haven’t,” she said. “But the only reason I haven’t listened is ’cause I’ve been in rehearsals for like 12 hours a f*cking day. But, I think Taylor’s one of the greatest songwriters of our generation so I’ll definitely give it a listen.”

“I loved the two [albums] in COVID very, very much,” she added, referring to her 2020 albums, Folklore and Evermore. “I think she’s fun, as well. She makes a release fun.”

Adele is set to premiere the “I Drink Wine” video today at noon ET. Earlier this week, she revealed that this was the first video she shot ahead of her fourth album, 30.

She began teasing the video last year, during a make-up tutorial video with YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials.

“It’s the campest thing you’ll ever see,” said Adele, “and I feel like everyone might be dressed up on Halloween for it next year. There are just so many funny parts of it!”