It’s been a busy week for the Bangtan Boys as they visited the White House to close out Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. The visit with Joe Biden was to discuss the rise of anti-Asian hate in the US and the importance of Asian representation in business, media, politics, and pop culture. And while the visit drew some predictable derision from conservative circles, BTS themselves were far too busy doing more important things to notice — things like taking R&B star and fellow Asian heritage representer HER on a group outing to Dave & Busters.

J-Hope caught much of the fun on his Instagram Story, which found the group shooting hoops — HER and Jungkook tied, according to the R&B star’s own Instagram Story — and Jungkook giving HER some friendly advice on protecting her wrist on the arcade’s boxing machine. It looks like everybody had a blast, even with the language barrier.

j-hope Instagram Story *tagged singer H.E.R., Jimin, and Jungkook pic.twitter.com/qBO5pj9leh — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 1, 2022

jungkook was reminding H.E.R to protect her wrist before giving a punch since wrists are fragile :( pic.twitter.com/TUvcclvUOE — koo admirer (@dreamjeons) June 1, 2022

The outing was also likely a chance for HER to get a much-needed break from her day job opening for Coldplay on their Music Of The Spheres Tour. Considering how much effort she puts into her live performances — playing multiple instruments while belting out virtuoso vocals on songs like “We Made It” — the chance to relax and unwind appears to have been much appreciated. Having great company is just icing on the cake.