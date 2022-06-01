There have been a few records set on Apple Music this year. Kendrick Lamar broke the record for the most first-day streams for an album released on the platform in 2022 with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Elsewhere, Harry Styles broke the record for the most first-day streams for a pop album in 2022 in just two hours with Harry’s House. That trend continues thanks to BTS who broke Apple Music’s record for the biggest radio show in 2022. The platform shared the news today just three days after BTS held the inaugural episode for BTS Radio: Past & Present, their weekly limited series, on May 28.

BTS Radio: Past & Present will only have three episodes that will air weekly leading up to the release of the band’s upcoming anthology album Proof which arrives on June 10. For the first episode, the band gave listeners an exclusive look into songs including “Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life,” “Epilogue: Young Forever,” “I Need U,” “No More Dream” and “We Are Bulletproof, Pt. 2.”

Apple Music’s announcement was one of two big things that happened to BTS today. In other news, the band made a stop at The White House where they held a discussion about anti-Asian hate and Asian representation. BTS later appeared at a White House press briefing where they shared their gratitude for the meeting. “We thank President Biden and The White House for giving this important opportunity to speak about the important causes, remind ourselves of what we can do as artists,” RM said.

You can view Apple Music’s announcement in the post above.