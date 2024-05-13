aespa are undeniable leaders in K-pop exports: Two of their EPs (not even full-length albums, but EPs) have hit the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. Now, they’ll have a chance to put a full-blown LP on the chart with Armageddon, which is set to drop soon, on May 27. Before that, the girl group has unveiled a video for a new single, “Supernova.”

The tune is a cross-genre banger, combining elements of pop, dance, hip-hop, and electronic music into one cohesive package. The video is a dynamic clip featuring superb choreography and some surreal circumstances: Right off the bat, one of the group members survives a fall from way high up onto a car, leaving the vehicles in shambles but herself unscathed. All in all, it’s a rapid-fire clip that never telegraphs what’s coming next.

Already, it’s a hit: As of this post, it’s the No. 1 trending video on all of YouTube and has over 10 million views in just 10 hours.

Watch the “Supernova” video above and check out the Armageddon cover art and tracklist below.