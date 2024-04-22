The wait for an aespa full-length studio album has been long, but it won’t last much longer. The South Korean K-pop phenomenon (and March 2023 Uproxx cover stars) announced Armageddon as their first LP with a 26-second trailer entitled “Armageddon INTRO.”

The video is vague, as is the case with any teaser worth anything, as we see an abandoned swampy crop circle up-close and then from the sky. The clip is soundtracked by eerie keyboard instrumentals.

Meanwhile, aespa created a collage with six Instagram grid posts that collectively reads, “ONLY I CAN DEFINE MYSELF.” The caption for each post confirms that Armageddon will be released on May 27.

aespa’s official website is home to even more teasing, with the same “ONLY I CAN DEFINE MYSELF” message — only, this time, it morphs into an ambiguous logo. The bottom of the website has a countdown clock alongside, “Starts from May 2.”

However, Billboard reports that the first single, “Supernova,” will be released on May 13. So, keep your eyes peeled for more aespa announcements sooner than later.

In the interim, GISELLE, KARINA, NINGNING, and WINTER will bring their World Tour In Cinemas concert film to the big screens on April 24 and April 27. Find ticketing information here.

Watch aespa’s Armageddon album teaser above.