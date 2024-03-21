Uproxx’s March 2023 cover stars aespa will be bringing their UK show to movie theaters with their new concert film, aespa: World Tour In Cinemas. The K-pop girl group filmed it last September during their show at The O2 Arena, as part of their SYNK: Hyper Line Tour.

Along with footage of the concert, it will include interviews with the four band members and take fans inside their rehearsal process.

To get tickets to aespa: World Tour In Cinemas, they will go on sale on March 27 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. The film is set to hit theaters on April 24 and 27.

“Since this is our first world tour, it will always hold a special place in our hearts as it gave us the opportunity to see MYs from all over the world,” aespa said in a statement. “‘Til we meet again… we hope you enjoy our first concert movie and keep an eye out for the exclusive content behind the scenes.”

Yesterday, aespa was also revealed to have a new collab with Tokimonsta called “Die Trying,” which will appear on a special Songs Of Rebellion EP for Netflix’s Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

For more information on aespa: World Tour In Cinemas, including to find theaters playing it, visit the official website here.

aespa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.