Two of Puerto Rico’s rising stars, Alejo and Robi, are taking on the music of reggaeton music’s pioneers. Today (October 4), they released their covers that are re-imagining classics by Daddy Yankee and Wisin y Yandel.

Alejo and Robi have become breakout stars this year thanks to the success of their hit “Pantysito.” After teasing the song on TikTok late last year, Colombian singer Feid heard it and wanted to be a part of it. In May, Alejo and Robi released “Pantysito” with Feid and their collaboration has amassed over 175 million streams on Spotify. The alluring music video that the trio shot in Las Vegas has over 53 million views on YouTube.

As part of the Amazon Original series, Alejo and Robi are singing the music reggaeton music’s pioneers. First up, Alejo covered “Sexy Movimiento” by Wisin y Yandel. The duo first released the song in 2007 as part of the Wisin vs. Yandel: Los Extraterrestres album. Alejo had his work cut out for him because he sang both Wisin y Yandel’s parts by himself. He perfectly captured the aggressive attitude behind Wisin’s rhymes while channeling Yandel’s romantic flow. Alejo’s cover can be streamed in full on Amazon Music here.

Robi also had some big shoes to fill. He covered the Daddy Yankee’s classic “Tu Príncipe.” Daddy Yankee first released the song as collaboration with Zion y Lennox from his groundbreaking 2004 album Barrio Fino. The sound of Robi’s version is faithful to the original with the perreo-ready beats. Robi turned up the heat to match the song’s sexy swagger. His cover can be streamed in full here.

Back in June, Alejo released the electronic-infused EP Full Discoteka. Robi is exploring more pop-driven sounds in his recent singles like “Garabatos” with Jay Wheeler and the funky “Robot.”