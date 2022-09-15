After expecting to release his album in December, Feid decided to drop it early last night (September 14) following a leak. Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum includes the Colombian singer-songwriter’s recent hit “Normal” and “XQ Te Pones Así” featuring Puerto Rican icon Yandel.

In the music video for “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo,” Feid hinted that his next album would be released on December 1. On Tuesday, he revealed that the album had been leaked and he decided to release it early as Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum, which translates to “Happy Birthday Ferxxo We Pirated Your Album.” Ferxxo is a nickname that Feid’s fans lovingly call him by.

“A little sad that my album was leaked,” Feid wrote in an Instagram post. “I had very different plans than these, but God knows how he does his things and I trust he has the best for FERXXOOOOO.”

Feid is known for co-writing J Balvin‘s breakthrough hit “Ginza” in 2015. In the past few years, he’s carved out a space for himself as an artist with his sentimental reggaeton sound. Recently, Feid has collaborated with fellow Colombian acts like Maluma in “Mojando Asientos” and Karol G in “Friki.” His biggest hit this year, “Normal,” was certified Platinum in the US in under two months.

A surprise collaboration on the album is “XQ Te Pones Así” with Yandel. Yandel helped usher in the first wave of reggaeton’s global breakthrough in the 2000s as part of the duo Wisin y Yandel. Feid also teamed up with his longtime producer Sky for the alluring reggaeton romp “Quemando Calorías.”

Feid added that he will release another LP on December 1. Following his historic run of three consecutive sold-out concerts at Medellín’s La Macarena arena this past weekend, he feels inspired to create more songs. “I’m going to make you another album,” he said in an Instagram live. That next LP is expected to feature his highly-anticipated collaboration with hip-hop legend DJ Premier.

Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum is out now via Universal Music Latin. Listen to it here.