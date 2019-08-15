If it wasn’t for Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” would probably be the biggest single of the year. She’s still on top of the world, though: The song has been at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a while now, and her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? has been on the Billboard 200 chart for 19 weeks, and it’s still at No. 3. Her music has been heard by just about everybody now, and Alessia Cara proved that she has an intimate familiarity with Eilish’s vocal style by doing a spot-on impression of her on The Tonight Show.

Cara joined Jimmy Fallon for a game of “Wheel Of Musical Impressions,” during which the pair went back and forth impersonating popular musicians while singing unexpected song choices. Cara went first, and right away, she was tasked with singing “Pop Goes The Weasel” as Eilish. She immediately began with a disclaimer: “I’m so sorry, Billie, in advance. I love you.” The Roots provided her with a “Bad Guy”-like instrumental, and Cara went with it big time, singing the “Pop Goes The Weasel” lyrics in the same subdued style as “Bad Guy.”

Elsewhere during the game, she was also tasked with doing her best Amy Winehouse and Alanis Morissette, both of which she also handled well. Additionally, she was also joined by Juanes to perform their single “Querer Mejor,” so watch those clips above and below.