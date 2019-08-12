Getty Image

In a matter of months, Lil Nas X went from somebody few people have ever heard of to a star with one of the most successful singles of all time. “Old Town Road” is an undeniable smash, and a few weeks ago, it broke the record for the most weeks spent in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which has existed for over 60 years. Since then, the song has been adding to its historic chart success, a history that is still being written: On the Hot 100 chart dated August 17, “Old Town Road” will once again occupy the No. 1 spot, for the 19th week in a row.

“Old Town Road” is building a big lead for itself in the all-time ranks: “Despacito” by Luis Fonso and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men are tied for second place, as each song has spent 16 weeks at No. 1. The success of “Old Town Road” has led to Billie Eilish carving out her own interesting place in chart history as well: “Bad Guy” is once again the No. 2 song in the country, for the ninth week, which makes it tied for third all-time for most weeks spent at a peak of No. 2.

Most weeks spent at No. 1 on the #Hot100: 19, "Old Town Road"

16, "One Sweet Day"

16, "Despacito"

14, "Uptown Funk!"

14, "I Gotta Feeling"

14, "We Belong Together"

14, "Candle In The Wind 1997"

14, "Macarena"

14, "I'll Make Love To You"

14, "I Will Always Love You" — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) August 12, 2019

When “Old Town Road” hit 17 weeks on top, Lil Nas X shared an emotional post about the achievement, saying, “i remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats trying to find the right one for me. when suddenly i came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece. i immediately knew i would make something special out of it!”

Read our interview with Lil Nas X here, find our review of his 7 EP here, and check out our look at the songs that “Old Town Road” has prevented from reaching the top of the charts here.